Singapore GP tickets on sale early due to high demand

High demand for early bird tickets to next year’s Formula 1 Singapore GP has seen organisers elect to open regular sales a month early.

Tickets will now be available for the September 20-22, 2024 event from 10:00 local time (13:00 AEDT) on November 1.

“The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 delivered on all counts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats with the thrilling track action and a surprise winner, and then topping it off with a fantastic entertainment line-up,” said Adam Firth, executive director of the event.

“We look forward to building on that momentum for our 15th edition of the night race with renewed vigour and can’t wait to welcome our fans back to the Marina Bay Street Circuit from 20 to 22 September 2024.”

This year’s race attracted more than 264,000 fans across the three days of track action.

That was down on the previous year but accounted for by the closure of the Bay Grandstand due to construction in the area.

Six grandstands were added to compensate alongside increased walkabout sales, both of which had their allocations exhausted.

For next year’s event, a three-day walkabout pass will cost S$348 (AUD $400) while the cheapest seated ticket, in the Stamford Grandstand on the exit of Turn 7 (the left-hander exiting Raffles Boulevard), is S$498.

Alongside F1, next year’s Singapore Grand Prix will also boast F1 Academy on the support card, with Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and Thailand Super Series expected to also feature once again.

The event will come a week after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and is followed by an almost month-long break before the United States Grand Prix.

The F1 season opens in Bahrain on March 2, with Melbourne to host Round 3 of the championship on March 20-24.

Limited tickets to the Albert Park event remain on sale.