Results: Mexico City Grand Prix
Monday 30th October, 2023 - 9:08am
Full results from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|71
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|13.875
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23.124
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|27.154
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|33.266
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|41.02
|7
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|41.57
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|43.104
|9
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|48.573
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|62.879
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|66.208
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|78.982
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|80.309
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|80.597
|15
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|81.676
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|73.912
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5L
|18
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|24L
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|40L
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|70L
