Results: Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 30th October, 2023 - 9:08am

Full results from the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 71
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 13.875
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23.124
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 27.154
5 4 Lando Norris McLaren 33.266
6 63 George Russell Mercedes 41.02
7 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 41.57
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 43.104
9 23 Alex Albon Williams 48.573
10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 62.879
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 66.208
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 78.982
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 80.309
14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 80.597
15 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 81.676
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 73.912
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5L
18 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 24L
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 40L
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 70L

