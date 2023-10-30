Red flag in Mexico after heavy Magnussen crash

The Mexico City Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a heavy crash for Kevin Magnussen on Lap 33.

Magnussen had been off the road at the final corner the lap prior, while replays suggested his retirement was a result of car failure rather than driver error.

While turning right, the car speared off track to the left to heavily impact the barrier, suggesting a failure in the right-rear of the car.

Magnussen was able to climb free from the car without assistance.

With significant damage to the tecpro barrier, and potentially the wall behind it, race control red-flagged the race.

Max Verstappen leads the race under the stoppage from Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo sits fifth and Oscar Piastri sixth.

The stoppage was good news for Leclerc, who sustained damage in an opening corner clash with Sergio Perez.

That left the Mexican out of the race, having been launched into the run-off, while Leclerc had been carrying a broken front wing ever since.

The Mexico City Grand Prix is at half distance, with 36 laps remaining.

It will get back underway at 15:13 local time (08:13 AEDT) with a standing start.

Race order under the stoppage: