Red flag in Mexico after heavy Magnussen crash

Mat Coch

Monday 30th October, 2023 - 7:58am

Kevin Magnussen crashed heavily on Lap 33 in Mexico to draw the red flag. Image: XPB Images

The Mexico City Grand Prix has been red-flagged following a heavy crash for Kevin Magnussen on Lap 33.

Magnussen had been off the road at the final corner the lap prior, while replays suggested his retirement was a result of car failure rather than driver error.

While turning right, the car speared off track to the left to heavily impact the barrier, suggesting a failure in the right-rear of the car.

Magnussen was able to climb free from the car without assistance.

With significant damage to the tecpro barrier, and potentially the wall behind it, race control red-flagged the race.

Max Verstappen leads the race under the stoppage from Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.

Daniel Ricciardo sits fifth and Oscar Piastri sixth.

The stoppage was good news for Leclerc, who sustained damage in an opening corner clash with Sergio Perez.

That left the Mexican out of the race, having been launched into the run-off, while Leclerc had been carrying a broken front wing ever since.

The Mexico City Grand Prix is at half distance, with 36 laps remaining.

It will get back underway at 15:13 local time (08:13 AEDT) with a standing start.

Race order under the stoppage:

Pos Num Driver Team
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
3 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
5 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
7 63 George Russell Mercedes
8 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
9 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
10 4 Lando Norris McLaren
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
12 23 Alex Albon Williams
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
15 2 Logan Sargeant Williams
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
18 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull

