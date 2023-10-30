Official starting grid with penalties applied: Mexico City Grand Prix
Monday 30th October, 2023 - 5:49am
Check out the official starting grid for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|4. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|7. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|10. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|11. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|13. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|14. Alex Albon
Williams
|15. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|17. Lando Norris
McLaren
|18. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|19. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|Pit lane. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
