Brook and Gurton return to Trans Am Series

Garry O'Brien

By Garry O'Brien

Monday 30th October, 2023 - 4:42pm

A field of 20 will be at Sydney Motorsport Park for the first of two Trans Am round back-to-back. Image: Supplied

After a ‘one-off’ appearance at Queensland Raceway this year, Tim Brook will return to in the National Trans Am Series in a Waltech Motorsport-backed Camaro alongside Kyle Gurton in a Mustang.

It will be Gurton’s first appearance of the season after finishing fourth in the series last year. His best result was two second place finishes in the opening round of the year at Race Tasmania.

There will be 20 National Trans Am cars that will take to the track at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, for the first of back-to-back rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama.

Adding some American flavour to the international TCR World Tour event will be Robert Noaker, who will re-join Dream Racing Australia after a cameo appearance at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International last year. This year, the Pennsylvania-raised American will stay for a return to Mount Panorama a week later.

He will line up with regular DRA Camaro drivers Craig Scutella and Josh Webster, with both currently sitting in the top five of the series standings.

Series leader Elliot Barbour (Camaro) will look to continue his recent form that seen him take the title lead after the Garry Rogers Motorsport Mustang duo of James Moffat and Lochie Dalton were disqualified from an earlier round.

Edan Thornburrow will also take part in the third GRM entry along with fast qualifier Ben Grice, QR round winner Tom Hayman and Nash Morris who won at Phillip Island, both in Mustangs. Rounding out the entries for the outright competitors is the Racing Academy Mustang duo of Cody Gilles and Elliott Cleary, as well as Josh Thomas who will also return.

Those vying for both the Hoosier and Masters Cups include Scutella, John Holinger, Mark Crutcher, Chris Pappas and Nick Lange.

The National Trans Am Series will see four races across the two days of November 3-4 as well as featuring under lights on both nights.

Race Sydney tickets are available from motorsportickets.com.au. All four races will be stream live, ad-free and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Entry list 

Car # Class SPONSOR DRIVER SURNAME STATE MAKE MODEL
03 Outright All American Driveline Ben Grice VIC Ford Mustang
4 Masters Cup Crutcher Devlopments Mark Crutcher NSW Ford Mustang
8 Hoosier Cup Wealth Rite Racing Chris Pappas QLD Ford Mustang
9 Outright The Racing Academy Cody Gillis WA Ford Mustang
19 Outright The Racing Academy Elliott Cleary NSW Ford Mustang
21 Outright Waltec Motorsport Kyle Gurton QLD    
23 Masters Cup Holinger Racing John Holinger VIC Chevrolet Camaro
30 Outright Tom Hayman Motorsport Tom Hayman NSW Ford Mustang
34 Outright Team Valvoline GRM James Moffat VIC Ford Mustang
44 Hoosier Cup The Tefol Group Nick Lange QLD Chevrolet Camaro
45 Outright AWC Lochie Dalton TAS Ford Mustang
67 Outright Supercheap Auto Racing Nash Morris QLD Ford Mustang
69 Outright TFH Hire Services Joshua Thomas   Ford Mustang
75 Outright Pioneer DJ Elliot Barbour VIC Chevrolet Camaro
93 Outright Waltec Motorsport Tim Brook NSW Chevrolet Camaro
99 Outright TPS Group/Breeze Holiday Parks Brett Holdsworth VIC Chevrolet Camaro
116 Outright Sydney Property Care GRM Edan Thornburrow NSW Ford Mustang
200 Outright Dream Racing Australia / Auto Fix Joshua Webster TAS Chevrolet Camaro
333 Outright Dream Racing Australia Robert Noaker USA Chevrolet Camaro
777 Masters Cup Dream Racing Australia Craig Scutella NSW Chevrolet Camaro

