Brook and Gurton return to Trans Am Series

After a ‘one-off’ appearance at Queensland Raceway this year, Tim Brook will return to in the National Trans Am Series in a Waltech Motorsport-backed Camaro alongside Kyle Gurton in a Mustang.

It will be Gurton’s first appearance of the season after finishing fourth in the series last year. His best result was two second place finishes in the opening round of the year at Race Tasmania.

There will be 20 National Trans Am cars that will take to the track at Sydney Motorsport Park this weekend, for the first of back-to-back rounds at Sydney Motorsport Park and Mount Panorama.

Adding some American flavour to the international TCR World Tour event will be Robert Noaker, who will re-join Dream Racing Australia after a cameo appearance at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International last year. This year, the Pennsylvania-raised American will stay for a return to Mount Panorama a week later.

He will line up with regular DRA Camaro drivers Craig Scutella and Josh Webster, with both currently sitting in the top five of the series standings.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the Trans Am. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Series leader Elliot Barbour (Camaro) will look to continue his recent form that seen him take the title lead after the Garry Rogers Motorsport Mustang duo of James Moffat and Lochie Dalton were disqualified from an earlier round.

Edan Thornburrow will also take part in the third GRM entry along with fast qualifier Ben Grice, QR round winner Tom Hayman and Nash Morris who won at Phillip Island, both in Mustangs. Rounding out the entries for the outright competitors is the Racing Academy Mustang duo of Cody Gilles and Elliott Cleary, as well as Josh Thomas who will also return.

Those vying for both the Hoosier and Masters Cups include Scutella, John Holinger, Mark Crutcher, Chris Pappas and Nick Lange.

The National Trans Am Series will see four races across the two days of November 3-4 as well as featuring under lights on both nights.

Race Sydney tickets are available from motorsportickets.com.au. All four races will be stream live, ad-free and on-demand on Stan Sport.

Entry list