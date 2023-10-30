41 car haul for local manufacturer at the Gold Coast 500

Forty-one of the 63 locally built chassis that raced at Surfers Paradise last weekend came from PACE Innovations.

The company founder Paul Ceprnich was shocked when he calculated the number at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Besides the Repco Supercars Championship, his builds competed in the Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes and Precision National Sports Sedans.

“I was watching the categories roll out over the weekend, and I couldn’t believe how many cars that have come from PACE Innovations,” said Ceprnich.

“It really took me by surprise. I am very proud of what we have achieved over the past 17 years – seeing so many cars that we have played a major part in being here on the Gold Coast and Australian motorsport in general.

“We will continue to build and construct chassis for our industry, and we have more projects on the go now which we are really looking forward to unveiling in the future.”

The number was the largest-ever gathering of PACE Innovations race cars at the one race meeting, and Ceprnich says that it would be hard to find another chassis constructor who has fielded more cars at a similar event.

PACE Innovations constructed 15 of the Gen3 Supercars field, as well as supplying every team with the common chassis kits, and other control components including exhaust systems. The company has made and delivered 23 fully built Gen3 chassis.

It built the 21 SuperUtes racing, including the roll cage, complete rear axle carriers, front hubs and the control braking systems. In the Sports Sedans, the 5 MARC cars, including the brand new three-race winning IRC GT, all came from the Gold Coast factory.

Even though PACE Innovations didn’t build any of the Carrera Cup field, it did supply a common transponder mount for all cars, commissioned for the new kerb sensor system.

Ceprnich’s team also built Matt Mingray’s Hot Wheel’s supported drift Camaro that performs demonstrations for trackside fans between races.

Ceprnich founded PACE Innovations in 2006 to complete contract design and construction projects in the motorsport industry. It expanded it involvement with the design of Project Blueprint Ford Falcon FGs for FPR, SBR, DJR and Tripple Eight. It then built the Ford and Holden Prototypes for the Car of the Future platforms.

PACE Innovations designed the New Zealand-based SuperTourer platform and developed the South African-based Global Touring Cars. The business also has endeavours in civil aviation, defence, commercial automotive, building, mining and medical.