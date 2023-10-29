> News > NASCAR

Truex to lead the field to green at Martinsville

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 7:17am

Martin Truex, Jr. will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag on Sunday at Martinsville. Images: NASCAR Meia

For the second straight week, Martin Truex Jr will lead the NASCAR Cup Series field to the green flag on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

It’s Truex’s second straight pole, his first at Martinsville, and the 23rd of his career.

“It’s a big deal obviously,” he said. “We have a lot of new guys on the team and the number one pit stall is huge for us.”

Truex is currently fighting Ryan Blaney for the final playoff spot to advance to the championship race next weekend in Phoenix; he’s seeking his second Cup Series championship.

Truex barely beat his team-mate, Ty Gibbs, to take the pole. Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

Truex Jr, Hamlin, Larson, and Bell are contending for the championship; Bell and Larson have already secured their spots in the Championship 4 after winning Las Vegas (Larson) and Homestead (Bell).

The penultimate race of the 2023 season and Round of 8 finale will take place on Sunday, October 29.

Playoff Standings:

  1. Kyle Larson Adv.
  2. Christopher Bell Adv.
  3. William Byron +30
  4. Ryan Blaney +10
  5. Tyler Reddick -10
  6. Martin Truex, Jr. -17
  7. Denny Hamlin -17
  8. Chris Buescher -43

*William Byron can lock into the Championship 4 by the end of Stage 2; Buescher is in a must-win situation if he is to advance to the Championship 4

Qualifying Results:

  1. Martin Truex, Jr.
  2. Ty Gibbs #
  3. Chase Briscoe
  4. Denny Hamlin
  5. Kyle Larson
  6. Bubba Wallace
  7. Christopher Bell
  8. Kevin Harvick
  9. Ryan Preece
  10. Brad Keselowski
  11. Ryan Blaney
  12. Aric Almirola
  13. Ross Chastain
  14. Chase Elliott
  15. Joey Logano
  16. William Byron
  17. Todd Gilliland
  18. Chris Buescher
  19. Tyler Reddick
  20. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  21. Austin Cindric
  22. Alex Bowman
  23. Michael McDowell
  24. Justin Haley
  25. A.J. Allmendinger
  26. Austin Dillon
  27. Daniel Suárez
  28. Harrison Burton
  29. Erik Jones
  30. Corey LaJoie
  31. Kyle Busch
  32. Carson Hocevar #*
  33. Ryan Newman
  34. Ty Dillon
  35. J.J. Yeley
  36. B.J. McLeod

