Starting grid: Race 26, Gold Coast 500

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 1:24pm

Brodie Kostecki qualified on pole position for Race 26. Image: InSyde Media

The full starting grid for Race 26 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Starting grid: Race 26, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Qual time
1 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.0118
2 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:11.1496
3 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2985
4 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4714
5 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6033
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6700
7 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:21.5251
8 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:30.0053
9 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1  
10 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT  
11 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8555
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8794
13 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8982
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9518
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0304
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0316
17 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.0438
18 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1701
19 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.2697
20 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2740
21 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3611
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4184
23 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4190
24 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.7461
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.1627

