> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 4:27pm

< Back

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

1. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
2. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
3. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
4. Daniel Ricciardo
Scuderia AlphaTauri
5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
6. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
7. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
10. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
11. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
12. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
13. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
14. Alex Albon
Williams
15. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
16. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
18. Lando Norris
McLaren
19. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]