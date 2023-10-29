Ricciardo stars in Mexico as Leclerc heads Ferrari one-two

A sensational performance from Daniel Ricciardo has seen the Australian claim fourth on the grid as Charles Leclerc took pole for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Ricciardo was third fastest in Qualifying 1 and fourth best in Qualifying 2 to easily progress to the final phase.

Oscar Piastri was similarly impressive for McLaren as he too easily made it through to Qualifying 3 as Lando Norris was the first driver eliminated in Qualifying 1.

Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Qualifying

Ferrari found strong pace in the final phase of the session to claim a surprise all-Scuderia front row.

Heading into qualifying, a clear run was key as practice had shown the soft tyre hung on for only a single lap.

Kevin Magnussen emerged quickly to take advantage of the empty track, the Haas driver starting things off with a 1:19.730s.

The heavy hitters began their first timed laps with 13 minutes remaining, Sergio Perez the first as he logged a 1:18.553s.

Seconds later, Max Verstappen completed his lap to go some 0.4s faster than his team-mate.

Mercedes had opted for medium tyres for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the former going third best with a 1:18.677s.

McLaren took the same approach but didn’t have the same single lap pace, as Piastri set a 1:19.440s, though the Australian reported it was not an especially good lap.

Underscoring the positive words team boss Franz Tost had said, Ricciardo went second fastest for Scuderia AlphaTauri on a 1:18.341s with nine minutes remaining.

A mistake from Logan Sargeant saw the American run wide and have his lap deleted, though it was a time that would have left him 20th anyway.

Norris was the only driver without a time as he headed out with five minutes remaining.

Piastri was also on track as McLaren ran its drivers out of sequence, an insurance policy against the prospect of yellow or red flags as they sat 18th and 19th respectively.

Meanwhile, in pit lane, Verstappen was noted for impeding as he headed out for his final run, which officials subsequently opted to investigate. He wasn’t alone, George Russell also stopped at pit exit as a traffic jam started.

Piastri shot to second fastest with his lap, 0.142s down on Verstappen’s provisional pole.

A mistake from Norris left the Briton only 19th, forcing him to run again.

After showing well in practice, Alex Albon reported the tyres felt completely different to what he’d had earlier in the day.

An off for Alonso at Turn 3 drew yellow flags and trapped Norris, the Aston Martin driver progressing but eliminating his McLaren rival.

Also missing the cut were Esteban Ocon, Magnussen, Lance Stroll, and Sargeant, whose final lap was also deleted.

Ricciardo easily made the grade, logging the third-best time just a tenth slower than Piastri.

Along with Russell and Verstappen, Hamilton was also in hot water with officials for allegedly not slowing under the late yellow flags who was noted.

Sargeant and Yuki Tsunoda, who will start at the rear following his penalty for a new power unit, were also noted for overtaking under the yellow flags.

Red Bull was on track early as Qualifying 2 began, taking the approach Haas adopted at the start of Qualifying 1.

Verstappen delivered a 1:17.625s while team-mate Perez managed 1:18.124s.

Ricciardo backed up his earlier pace with another promising lap, splitting the Red Bull pair to sit second with a 1:18.016s.

He was bumped a spot when Piastri completed his lap in 1:17.874s to make for a provisional Australian two-three behind Verstappen.

Ricciardo escaped Qualifying 1 on just a single set of soft tyres, leaving him four sets in the bank as Qualifying 2 began.

Albon continued voicing his concerns back to the Williams team as he battled for pace.

In the final moments, there was again chaos in the pit lane as cars slowed to build a gap ahead.

With the exception of Verstappen, everyone else headed back out – including Tsunoda who was positioned to give Ricciardo a tow.

Perez didn’t complete his final flying lap, returning to the pits instead.

As Qualifying 2 concluded, Tsunoda was predictably eliminated in 15th while Alonso managed only the 14th best time.

Nico Hulkenberg was one place better while Pierre Gasly slipped to 12th and Zhou Guanyu was the first driver to miss the cut.

Hamilton topped the session, with Russell third best while Ricciardo ended up fourth best ahead of Piastri in fifth.

Carlos Sainz meanwhile snuck through with a time just 0.058s better than Zhou’s.

However, the Alfa Romeo Sauber driver’s fortunes soon changed as Albon had his best lap deleted for track limits.

That bundled the Williams driver out of the top 10, and promoted Zhou in his place.

The Chinese driver was the only one to remain in the sheds as Qualifying 3 began.

Verstappen opened with a 1:17.233s to take provisional pole, but was soon bumped by both Ferrari drivers; Sainz with 1:17.233s and Leclerc with a 1:17.166s.

Ricciardo’s strong early form remained as he was only 0.1s slower than Verstappen to sit fourth after the first Qualifying 3 flurry.

Alfa Romeo Sauber sent Zhou out as the field returned to the pits, recording a 1:18.050s to move into ninth.

With three minutes remaining, the field began to pour out of the lane for the final time.

Sainz started that process, the Ferrari driver at the head of the train of cars.

He was unable to improve on his earlier effort to remain second, the same true of Leclerc.

It was the same story for much of the field with few improvements despite better microsectors.

Perez was one of the few, but only to fifth while Verstappen lost out in the final sector to ensure an all-Ferrari front row.

Verstappen remained third from Ricciardo, then Perez, Piastri, Russell, Hamilton, Bottas and Zhou.