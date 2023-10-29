> News > Formula 1

Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 9:01am

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18.401 1:17.901 1:17.166
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:18.755 1:18.382 1:17.233
3 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18.099 1:17.625 1:17.263
4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.341 1:17.706 1:17.382
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:18.553 1:18.124 1:17.423
6 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:18.677 1:17.571 1:17.454
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:18.241 1:17.874 1:17.623
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:18.893 1:17.673 1:17.674
9 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:18.429 1:18.016 1:18.032
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:19.016 1:18.440 1:18.050
11 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.945 1:18.521
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:18.969 1:18.524
13 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.848 1:18.738
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:18.828 1:19.147
15 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:18.890 No Time
16 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:19.080
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:19.163
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.227
19 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:21.554
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams No Time

