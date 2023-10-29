Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Qualifying
Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 9:01am
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Report: Ricciardo stars in Mexico as Leclerc heads Ferrari one-two
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18.401
|1:17.901
|1:17.166
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:18.755
|1:18.382
|1:17.233
|3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18.099
|1:17.625
|1:17.263
|4
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.341
|1:17.706
|1:17.382
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:18.553
|1:18.124
|1:17.423
|6
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:18.677
|1:17.571
|1:17.454
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:18.241
|1:17.874
|1:17.623
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.893
|1:17.673
|1:17.674
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:18.429
|1:18.016
|1:18.032
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:19.016
|1:18.440
|1:18.050
|11
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.945
|1:18.521
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:18.969
|1:18.524
|13
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.848
|1:18.738
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:18.828
|1:19.147
|15
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:18.890
|No Time
|16
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19.080
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:19.163
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.227
|19
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:21.554
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|No Time
