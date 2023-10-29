> News > Formula 1

Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 5:31am

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18 1:17.887
2 23 Alex Albon Williams 17 1:17.957 0.070
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 17 1:18.026 0.139
4 63 George Russell Mercedes 18 1:18.248 0.361
5 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 21 1:18.392 0.505
6 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:18.437 0.550
7 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:18.450 0.563
8 4 Lando Norris McLaren 20 1:18.480 0.593
9 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 14 1:18.499 0.612
10 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 20 1:18.522 0.635
11 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 14 1:18.718 0.831
12 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 20 1:18.917 1.030
13 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21 1:18.970 1.083
14 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 19 1:19.094 1.207
15 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:19.293 1.406
16 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 17 1:19.320 1.433
17 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 20 1:19.471 1.584
18 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 18 1:19.509 1.622
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 8 1:19.573 1.686
20 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 18 1:19.839 1.952

