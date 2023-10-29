Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 5:31am
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|18
|1:17.887
|2
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|17
|1:17.957
|0.070
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|17
|1:18.026
|0.139
|4
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|18
|1:18.248
|0.361
|5
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|21
|1:18.392
|0.505
|6
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:18.437
|0.550
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:18.450
|0.563
|8
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|20
|1:18.480
|0.593
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|14
|1:18.499
|0.612
|10
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|20
|1:18.522
|0.635
|11
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|14
|1:18.718
|0.831
|12
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20
|1:18.917
|1.030
|13
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|21
|1:18.970
|1.083
|14
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|19
|1:19.094
|1.207
|15
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:19.293
|1.406
|16
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|17
|1:19.320
|1.433
|17
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|20
|1:19.471
|1.584
|18
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|18
|1:19.509
|1.622
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|8
|1:19.573
|1.686
|20
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|18
|1:19.839
|1.952
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]