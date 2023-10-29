> News > Supercars

Results: Gold Coast 500 Race 26

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 8:06pm

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Race 26 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Race 26, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:10.8745
2 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:11.0634
3 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:13.7448
4 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:14.3428
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:15.7588
6 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:16.5885
7 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:17.3667
8 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:18.8054
9 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:20.1119
10 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:20.5883
11 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:21.0842
12 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:22.8323
13 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:23.6115
14 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:26.4370
15 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:27.0059
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:28.3093
17 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:54:38.0003
18 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 85 1:54:50.6387
19 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 84 1:54:56.8819
20 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 83 1:54:26.0019
21 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 81 1:54:26.7364
NC 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 77 1:42:21.3843
NC 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT    
NC 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1    
NC 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1    

