Results: Gold Coast 500 Qualifying for Race 26

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 11:51am

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Qualifying for Race 26 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Results: Qualifying for Race 26, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:10.4635  
2 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.4878 0:00.0243
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:10.5011 0:00.0376
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.5209 0:00.0574
5 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.7414 0:00.2779
6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:10.7562 0:00.2927
7 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:10.7570 0:00.2935
8 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8008 0:00.3373
9 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8126 0:00.3491
10 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8540 0:00.3905
11 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8555 0:00.3920
12 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8794 0:00.4159
13 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.8982 0:00.4347
14 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9518 0:00.4883
15 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0304 0:00.5669
16 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0316 0:00.5681
17 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.0438 0:00.5803
18 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1701 0:00.7066
19 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.2697 0:00.8062
20 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2740 0:00.8105
21 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3611 0:00.8976
22 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4184 0:00.9549
23 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4190 0:00.9555
24 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.7461 0:01.2826
25 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.1627 0:01.6992

