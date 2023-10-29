Results: Gold Coast 500 Qualifying for Race 26
Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 11:51am
Complete results from Qualifying for Race 26 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
CLICK HERE for session report
Results: Qualifying for Race 26, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.4635
|2
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.4878
|0:00.0243
|3
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.5011
|0:00.0376
|4
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.5209
|0:00.0574
|5
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.7414
|0:00.2779
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.7562
|0:00.2927
|7
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.7570
|0:00.2935
|8
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.8008
|0:00.3373
|9
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.8126
|0:00.3491
|10
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.8540
|0:00.3905
|11
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.8555
|0:00.3920
|12
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.8794
|0:00.4159
|13
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.8982
|0:00.4347
|14
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.9518
|0:00.4883
|15
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.0304
|0:00.5669
|16
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.0316
|0:00.5681
|17
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.0438
|0:00.5803
|18
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.1701
|0:00.7066
|19
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.2697
|0:00.8062
|20
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.2740
|0:00.8105
|21
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.3611
|0:00.8976
|22
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4184
|0:00.9549
|23
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.4190
|0:00.9555
|24
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.7461
|0:01.2826
|25
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:12.1627
|0:01.6992
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]