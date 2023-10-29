Pye slams ‘dumb’ Golding for Gold Coast flick spin

Scott Pye has labelled James Golding “one of the dumbest race drivers I’ve ever come across” after their clash in the closing stages of the second Gold Coast 500 race.

Golding spun on the way out of the Turns 1/2 chicane late in the race, his PremiAir Racing car coming to a stop facing the wrong way.

Several cars went past before Golding performance a flick spin, at which point Pye arrived on the scene unsighted.

He ended up swiping the wall avoiding Golding which took him out of the race.

The flick spin left Pye outraged, the Team 18 driver labelling Golding “one of the dumbest race drivers I’ve ever come across”.

“I’m assuming he was panicked because he had just thrown away a race result and didn’t think about anything else except getting back in the race, and did a flick spin in front of us,” Pye told Speedcafe.

“I think we were only about five seconds behind him on track so by the time he had stopped and down the flick spin, that’s right when I was coming through.

“There is no doubt that Jimmy Golding can do a lap. But he has to be, honestly, one of the dumbest race drivers I’ve ever come across and doing things like that is dangerous.

“He was stationary off the racing line and then did a flick spin onto the racing line. He put his driver’s door in the face of ongoing traffic for one, which is not very smart. And two I was completely unsighted.”

Despite a request for investigation into the incident it wasn’t referred to the stewards, another fact that angered Pye.

“From my point of view I think it is appalling that there was no penalty,” he said.

“You can not avoid a car doing a dangerous re-entry, that’s why it’s called a dangerous re-entry.

“I think the move was really silly. Maybe James was tired, it’s a long race. Maybe he was struggling and not thinking. I can’t see what he was really thinking.”

When asked about Pye’s claims regarding Golding, a PremiAir Racing spokesperson said: “A comment like that doesn’t deserve a reply”.