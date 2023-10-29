> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Sunday at the Boost Gold Coast 500
Sunday 29th October, 2023 - 6:30pm
An action-packed Sunday wrapped up the Boost Gold Coast 500, the day ending with a new race winner for the year. Take a look behind the scenes of Supercars on the streets of Surfers Paradise.
Photos: InSyde Media
