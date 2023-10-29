Davison describes near-miss with recovery vehicle

Will Davison had a frightening brush with a recovery vehicle in the closing stages of the second race at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

The Dick Johnson Racing driver came across the Ford Ranger recovery ute unsighted, and at speed, at the Turn 1/2 chicane after the safety car was called to recover Scott Pye’s car late in the race.

The incident, which wasn’t spotted by the broadcast cameras, left Davison rattled given he so narrowly avoided what could have been a 90 km/h impact.

“I came into the first chicane there and I wasn’t going flat out but we were still circulating at a decent speed to catch the train,” he told Speedcafe.

“You know how blind it is into Turn 1 and I came into there and the Ranger just appeared in that gap between Turn 2 – and we know how little room there is there.

“It was really scary. I avoided a really large accident. I was on the brake and full lock and nearly skimmed the side of him.

“I was probably doing 80 or 90 km/h in the mid-corner. Really sketchy, I’ve never had anything that close before at that speed. And he just came out of nowhere.”

Speedcafe understands that the team will review the judicial footage before deciding if further steps are necessary.

“We need to look into it and understand because I think the Ranger would have come off worse than me,” he said.

Davison finished 16th and Anton De Pasquale 21st on what was a difficult day for the Shell V-Power backed squad.