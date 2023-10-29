Crash brings early end to Gold Coast Porsche race

A major crash in the second Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia race on the Gold Coast has forced officials to bring out the red flags.

It was on Lap 22 of the scheduled 28 lapper when Alex Davison attempted to dive under David Wall at Turn 11. There was contact with Wall spun around and Davison nowhere to go and most of the track blocked.

Fabian Coulthard managed to squeeze by with some contact, but Simon Fallon ploughed into Wall before Harri Jones and Liam Talbot arrived on the scene and joined the melee. Davison then went to Wall, visibly irate before Jones intervened to calm the situation.

With the race stopped, the result of the enduro went back a lap (21) where Earl Bamber Motorsport’s Callum Hedge was first across the line in front of Bayley Hall, Jackson Walls and initial race leader Garth Walden Racing’s Dylan O’Keeffe.

However, Hedge had been handed a 5s penalty for shortcutting the first chicane after a Safety Car restart. Hall was declared the winner ahead of Walls in what was a McElrea Racing one-two result.

Hedge was relegated to 11th and subsequently lost the outright and Equity-One Pro points lead which is now with Walls by a single point. Wall was fourth ahead of Jones, Coulthard, Fallon, Christion Pancione, Dale Wood and Ryder Quinn.

Davison was relegated to 13th behind Marcos Flack as Davison also had a 5s penalty for earlier contact on Fallon. Talbot was next and winner of the SP Tools class winner Talbot.

Dean Cook was second in class, in front of Adrian Flack. Title contender Sam Shahin was a retiree after he spun at Turn 11 which left Rodney Jane with nowhere to go and caught out Matt Belford and Tim Miles.

The final race of Round 7 is scheduled for 12:55pm AEST over 16 laps.