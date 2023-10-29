Borg secures back-to-back SuperUte titles

The Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes Series title battle was on between Adam Marjoram and Aaron Borg which came down to the last race on the Gold Coast and went the way of the latter.

Ryal Harris in the Ford Ranger, leased from Chris Formosa, turned around the bitter disappointment of his demise in the Race 2 on Saturday to win both of Sunday’s Races 3 and 4.

The Race 3 grid was determined by the combination of results from the two previous outings. Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) won the start and led ahead of Craig Woods (Toyota Hilux) with Harris third, but not for long as Harris and George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado) relegated Woods on the second lap.

A lap later Harris was in front for the duration and would finish the season third. Marjoram held onto second while Borg (Isuzu D-MAX) had third from the third lap. He finished ahead of Gutierrez who would be docked 5s for a start line breach and relegated behind Woods and Adrian Cottrell (Colorado).

Speedcafe supported driver Jimmy Vernon (Triton) was seventh and ahead of Jaiden Maggs (Triton), Holly Espray (Isuzu) and Cody Brewczynski (Hilux).

Tied for series points before the third race, Marjoram had the lead going into the last race of the season. He was better away too and went to the first chicane half a length ahead. But he had to short cut the chicane and Harris passed him at Turn 4.

Borg was next in third and Marjoram was able to hold him off until the sixth lap where Borg passed him at Turn 4. They were again tied on points and if they stayed that way, Borg would win on a countback. It was put beyond doubt when Woods relegated Marjoram to fourth place.

Behind them came Cottrell and Gutierrez who picked up another penalty which put him behind Rookie of the Year Vernon and David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) and ahead of Brewczynski and his teammate Ben Walsh.