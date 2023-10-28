Waters scores pole, Kostecki 10th in GC500 shootout

Cam Waters has converted his provisional qualifying effort into pole for Race 25 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 while championship leader Brodie Kostecki failed to record a time.

Tickford Racing’s Waters will share the front row with fellow Ford driver Matt Payne, of Penrite Racing, while Shane van Gisbergen earned third on the grid in his #97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro.

However, the man whom van Gisbergen is chasing for the Repco Supercars Championship title is set to start from 10th after picking up a kerb strike on his shootout lap.

Van Gisbergen’s 1:11.1544s was the target when Kostecki, who provisionally qualified third, was let loose on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit.

He set the fastest first sector of the session but then climbed over the top of the Turn 8 kerb at the Beach Chicane and pinged the sensor, meaning his attempt at pole was done.

Rookie Payne was next out and, while he was slower than van Gisbergen to the first split, he made ground in the next two and ultimately wheeled the #19 Mustang to a 1:11.0551s.

Waters then stormed to a 1:10.9501s to keep the #6 Mustang on pole position, where it had sat after the morning’s 15-minute qualifying session.

Van Gisbergen, who set his time on a roaded left-front, will share Row 2 with the other Tickford entry in the shootout after Thomas Randle clocked a 1:11.3373s in the #55 Mustang.

David Reynolds (#26 Penrite Mustang) took fifth with a 1:11.3650s on roaded fronts and Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) achieved sixth with a 1:11.5524s after just brushing the barriers in multiple spots.

Scott Pye (#20 Hino Camaro) had a big slide off the front chicane on his way to a 1:11.6461s and seventh all-told, with Andre Heimgartner eighth in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro on a 1:11.8503s on roaded fronts.

Tim Slade (#23 Nulon Camaro) ended up ninth on a 1:12.3198s with moments at both chicanes, while Kostecki will start 10th given he has no shootout time to his name.

Race start is officially scheduled for 15:45 local time/16:45 AEDT.

Results: Top 10 Shootout for Race 25, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split 1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:10.9501 2 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0551 0:00.1050 3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1544 0:00.2043 4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3373 0:00.3872 5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3650 0:00.4149 6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:11.5524 0:00.6023 7 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6461 0:00.6960 8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.8503 0:00.9002 9 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.3198 0:01.3697 10 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1

