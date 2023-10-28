> News > Supercars

Starting grid: Race 25, Gold Coast 500

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 3:07pm

< Back
The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

The full starting grid for Race 25 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for Top 10 Shootout report

Starting grid: Race 25, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Qual time
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:10.9501
2 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0551
3 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1544
4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3373
5 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3650
6 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:11.5524
7 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6461
8 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.8503
9 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.3198
10 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1  
11 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3498
12 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.3549
13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.3767
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3987
15 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4108
16 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4114
17 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4640
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4783
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6679
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:11.6757
21 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6825
22 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6858
23 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:12.2337
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.2750
25 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.5247

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]