Starting grid: Race 25, Gold Coast 500
Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 3:07pm
The full starting grid for Race 25 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Qual time
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.9501
|2
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.0551
|3
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.1544
|4
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.3373
|5
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.3650
|6
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.5524
|7
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.6461
|8
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.8503
|9
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:12.3198
|10
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|11
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.3498
|12
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.3549
|13
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.3767
|14
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.3987
|15
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4108
|16
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4114
|17
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.4640
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.4783
|19
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.6679
|20
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.6757
|21
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.6825
|22
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.6858
|23
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:12.2337
|24
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:12.2750
|25
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:13.5247
