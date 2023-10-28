Roland Dane to chair PWR board

Roland Dane has taken over as independent chairman of the board at PWR Holdings Limited.

The former Triple Eight boss, and ongoing part-owner, takes over the top role on the PWR board from Teresa Handicott, who is retiring from the role.

Dane has been a non-executive director at the renowned cooling parts company since 2017, with this new role to sit alongside other high-profile roles such as principal shareholder of the Park Lane vehicle acquisition business, director of the Racing Together Limited charity, and various FIA and Motorsport Australia positions.

“Teresa has played a pivotal role in PWR’s success since its listing on the ASX in 2015 and she will leave behind an amazing legacy of good governance and strong stable growth,” said Dane.

“Furthermore, I have personally learned a huge amount from her over the last six years. Importantly she has been a strong role model, embodying PWR’s DNA of respect, passion and teamwork.

“I am delighted to assume the role of chairman as we continue with an unwavering focus on growing this great company.”

Handicott added: “It has been both a privilege and a pleasure to serve on the PWR board for the past eight years, working with my board colleagues and the management team to guide this impressive organisation over this pivotal period.

“It has been an amazing and deeply satisfying journey of which I am very proud to have been a part of.

“Your new chairman, Roland Dane, who has unanimous support of the board has substantial board, leadership, operational and financial experience and has been a board member since March 2017.

“I thank [founder] Kees [Weel] and all shareholders for their support and for the opportunity to serve as a director since 2015 and as chairman since 2017.

“I wish Kees, the board and PWR the very best for what I believe to be a very bright future.”