Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 10:01am

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 25 1:18.686
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 29 1:18.805 0.119
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 32 1:18.952 0.266
4 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 32 1:18.955 0.269
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 28 1:18.988 0.302
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:19.002 0.316
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 29 1:19.024 0.338
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 28 1:19.077 0.391
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 30 1:19.163 0.477
10 63 George Russell Mercedes 29 1:19.227 0.541
11 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 33 1:19.257 0.571
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 33 1:19.290 0.604
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 25 1:19.415 0.729
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 23 1:19.446 0.760
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 28 1:19.535 0.849
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 27 1:19.642 0.956
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 26 1:19.900 1.214
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1:20.075 1.389
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 29 1:20.112 1.426
20 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 29 1:20.426 1.740

