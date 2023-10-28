Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 10:01am
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|25
|1:18.686
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|29
|1:18.805
|0.119
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|32
|1:18.952
|0.266
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|32
|1:18.955
|0.269
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|28
|1:18.988
|0.302
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:19.002
|0.316
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|29
|1:19.024
|0.338
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|28
|1:19.077
|0.391
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|30
|1:19.163
|0.477
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|29
|1:19.227
|0.541
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|33
|1:19.257
|0.571
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|33
|1:19.290
|0.604
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|25
|1:19.415
|0.729
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|23
|1:19.446
|0.760
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|28
|1:19.535
|0.849
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|27
|1:19.642
|0.956
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|26
|1:19.900
|1.214
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|1:20.075
|1.389
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|29
|1:20.112
|1.426
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|29
|1:20.426
|1.740
