Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 6:31am

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 28 1:19.718
2 23 Alex Albon Williams 30 1:19.813 00.095
3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 27 1:20.015 00.297
4 4 Lando Norris McLaren 29 1:20.237 00.519
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 29 1:20.297 00.579
6 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 30 1:20.463 00.745
7 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:20.479 00.761
8 3 Daniel Ricciardo Scuderia AlphaTauri 29 1:20.568 00.850
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 25 1:20.677 00.959
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 25 1:20.687 00.969
11 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 24 1:20.724 01.006
12 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 28 1:20.968 01.250
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 26 1:21.129 01.411
14 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 1:21.157 01.439
15 50 Oliver Bearman Haas 30 1:21.313 01.595
16 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 17 1:21.347 01.629
17 41 Isack Hadjar Scuderia AlphaTauri 25 1:21.941 02.223
18 61 Jack Doohan Alpine 24 1:22.109 02.391
19 42 Frederik Vesti Mercedes 25 1:22.937 03.219
20 98 Theo Pourchaire Alfa Romeo Sauber 4

