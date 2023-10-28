Results: Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 6:31am
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|28
|1:19.718
|2
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|30
|1:19.813
|00.095
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|27
|1:20.015
|00.297
|4
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|29
|1:20.237
|00.519
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|29
|1:20.297
|00.579
|6
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|30
|1:20.463
|00.745
|7
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:20.479
|00.761
|8
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|29
|1:20.568
|00.850
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|25
|1:20.677
|00.959
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|25
|1:20.687
|00.969
|11
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|24
|1:20.724
|01.006
|12
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|28
|1:20.968
|01.250
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|26
|1:21.129
|01.411
|14
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|1:21.157
|01.439
|15
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|30
|1:21.313
|01.595
|16
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|17
|1:21.347
|01.629
|17
|41
|Isack Hadjar
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|25
|1:21.941
|02.223
|18
|61
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|24
|1:22.109
|02.391
|19
|42
|Frederik Vesti
|Mercedes
|25
|1:22.937
|03.219
|20
|98
|Theo Pourchaire
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|4
