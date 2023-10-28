> News > Supercars

Results: Gold Coast 500 Race 25

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 9:08pm

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Race 25 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Race 25, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Laps Race time
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 85 1:44:30.4448
2 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:44:30.6393
3 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 85 1:44:38.6909
4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 85 1:44:40.3829
5 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:44:42.8145
6 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:44:45.5360
7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:44:48.6126
8 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 85 1:44:49.0697
9 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 85 1:44:52.3991
10 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 85 1:45:05.1376
11 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:45:11.2947
12 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:45:11.6279
13 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 85 1:45:19.8176
14 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:45:29.7425
15 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 85 1:45:31.0902
16 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:45:31.6313
17 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 85 1:45:37.8233
18 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 84 1:44:41.4528
19 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 84 1:44:49.3344
20 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 84 1:45:07.9759
21 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 84 1:45:20.7105
22 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 81 1:45:34.2944
23 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 73 1:45:26.3379
NC 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 27 53:40.6376
NC 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 20 34:07.3725

