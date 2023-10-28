> News > Supercars

Results: Gold Coast 500 Qualifying for Race 25

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 28th October, 2023 - 1:15pm

Matt Stone Racing driver Cameron Hill drives through the front chicane of the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit in a qualifying session at the 2023 Supercars Gold Coast 500

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Qualifying for Race 25 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

Results: Qualifying for Race 25, Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8361  
2 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8864 0:00.0503
3 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9062 0:00.0701
4 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:10.9085 0:00.0724
5 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9863 0:00.1502
6 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.0468 0:00.2107
7 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:11.0489 0:00.2128
8 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1992 0:00.3631
9 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2285 0:00.3924
10 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.2977 0:00.4616
11 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3498 0:00.5137
12 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.3549 0:00.5188
13 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.3767 0:00.5406
14 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:11.3987 0:00.5626
15 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4108 0:00.5747
16 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4114 0:00.5753
17 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4640 0:00.6279
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4783 0:00.6422
19 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6679 0:00.8318
20 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:11.6757 0:00.8396
21 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6825 0:00.8464
22 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6858 0:00.8497
23 56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT 1:12.2337 0:01.3976
24 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.2750 0:01.4389
25 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.5247 0:02.6886

