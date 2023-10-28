Questions remain over 2024 Supercars calendar

The details of a revised deal between Supercars and the New South Wales government will dictate several unknown elements of the 2024 calendar.

Supercars is yet to formally lock down its complete schedule for next season, the process having been delayed by the on again, off again saga with Newcastle.

With Newcastle now definitely off for 2024, Supercars is working through the finer details of an opening round paired with the Bathurst 12 Hour in February.

That will be partly funded by a revised deal with the New South Wales government.

The details of the deal will have a knock-on effect to several other calendar factors, starting with the pre-season test format.

There is a serious question mark over the mandatory all-in test returning this year, given that it being held at Sydney Motorsport Park was part of the existing deal with the NSW government.

Speedcafe sources have indicated that pre-season testing could instead be split across Winton and Queensland Raceway as has been the case in the past.

The number of events is still in the air as well with The Bend Motorsport Park at genuine risk of missing out.

With only 12 rounds required by the broadcast agreement, and Taupo joining the schedule, a 13th round has to stack up financially for the series and the teams.

The Bend is one of the few events not promoted by Supercars, which means it pays a sanction fee for the series to visit each year.

That fee will ultimately determine if The Bend is on the schedule or whether there will only be 12 rounds again next year.