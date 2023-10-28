McLeod beats Sports Sedan’s best in MARC debut

The new MARC SS in the hands of Cameron McLeod has had the perfect debut in the fifth round of the Precision National Sports Sedan Series with two victories at the Gold Coast 500. Meanwhile series heavyweights Tony Ricciardello, Jordan Caruso and Ashley Jarvis all had issues.

McLeod was second behind Caruso (Audi A4/Chev) after the start of Race 1 and took the lead at Turn 11 on the third lap. Series leader Ricciardello was third until the Alfa Romeo GTV/Chev went onto seven cylinders which caused him to button off and ultimately finished 15th.

Speedcafe-supported driver Jarvis (Monaro/Chev) finished third just in front of Ryan Humfrey (Falcon XE/Chev) while Darren Currie (MARC II) was next and ahead of Angus Fogg (Ford Mustang), Jake Camilleri (MARC I Mazda), Chris Donnelly (Falcon EL/Chev), Nash Morris (MARC I Focus) and Steve Lacey (Chev Camaro).

There was one brief Safety Car when Jason Compton spun his BMW/Chev which took some time to get going again. Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) was another retirement with a broken rear hub while Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary Turbo) failed to make the start due to a fly-by-wire throttle issue.

McLeod scored a huge 20.5s victory in the second race. Caruso was close behind from the start but on the fifth lap, a coil lead came adrift, and he stopped next to the wall before Turn 4.

Running on all eight cylinders, Ricciardello worked his way through to take second place while Jarvis looked assured of third until Turn 11 on the last lap. He had lost some pace due to engine heat and had contact with Humfrey which caused him to spin.

Humfrey crossed the line third in front of Fogg, Currie, Camilleri, Morris, Lacey, Donnelly and Mark Duggan in his Aston Martin/Chev. Jarvis recovered for 11th in front of Ray Hislop (Ford Falcon FG) and Grant Donaldson (MARC II).