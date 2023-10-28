Harris and Maggs winners in V8 SuperUtes on the Gold Coast

Ryal Harris briefly put himself into the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte title contention with the first race win in the final round. But he was then caught up in first lap crash in Race 2 which was won by Jaiden Maggs.

At the start of the first race, Harris (Ford Ranger) had to battled hard to grab the lead from Adam Marjoram (Mitsubishi Triton) as they rubbed panels. David Sieders (Mazda BT-50) settled into third which he held for the duration.

There was melee at Turn 13 Speedcafe supported driver Jimmy Vernon (Triton), Lachlan Gardner (Mazda) and David Casey (Isuzu D-MAX) brought out the Safety Car as the latter was stopped further along the track.

Three laps later the race pace resumed and in the remaining laps, Aaron Borg (Isuzu) progressed to fourth ahead of George Gutierrez (Holden Colorado), Toyota Hilux teammates Craig Woods and Cody Brewczynski, and Adrian Cottrell (Colorado).

Race 2 was the half-points race with the top ten Race 1 finishers reversed. Triton drivers Matt Nolan and Maggs shared the front row with the latter the leader after the start.

As the field hit the back straight there was a three-vehicle accident involving Gerard Maggs (Ranger), Harris and Sieders. The latter cannoned into the wall, Harris suffered broken steering while Maggs was able to continue, albeit damaged.

After the Safety Car, Jaiden Maggs continued in front and took the win. Nolan lost his second spot when he had contact from Brewczynski and spun. The incident allowed Cottrell to grab second with Woods up to third ahead of Gutierrez, Marjoram, Vernon and Holly Espray (Isuzu).

In eighth was Jason Norris (Hilux) ahead of Borg and Casey. Nolan had some difficulty in resuming and finished 16th while Brewczynski was retirement as he hit a wall and broke the steering.