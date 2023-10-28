Haas break curfew ahead of Bearman debut

Haas was forced to break curfew overnight in a bid to correct an issue on Kevin Magnussen’s car in which Oliver Bearman will make his F1 grand prix debut in first practice in Mexico City.

Curfews exist to prevent team members, mechanics in particular, from working extraordinarily long hours over the course of a race weekend, with each team permitted three exceptions in a season before penalties are applied.

For the first time this year, Haas staff “associated with the operation of the car” were reported to be “within the confines of the circuit during the 14-hour period which commenced at 18:30 (local time) on October 26, 18 hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 and ends four hours before the scheduled start time of FP1 at 08:30 on 27 October”.

Haas has confirmed it was forced to rectify an engine oil system issue on Magnussen’s VF-23, which later fired up as hoped.

The team has stated it is “proceeding as normal” with Friday activities, with Bearman to run FP1 as planned in that car”.

Ferrari Driver Academy member Bearman, currently sixth in the F2 standings in his maiden campaign with Prema Racing, is fulfilling one of Haas’ two mandatory rookie sessions this season, as required by the FIA regulations.

Despite appreciating the fact “there is nothing to win on Friday”, Bearman, just 18, also recognises the obligation he is under with the team.

“It’s a mandatory session, and I just need to bring the car back,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m really excited to get going. It’s going to be really fun.

“I’ve already driven an F1 car in Fiorana (the 2021 model in a private test session with Ferrari earlier this year), so I’ve got a taste of what it’s like at full gas, and this will just be building into it, and hopefully getting some useful data for the team as well.”

Assessing the jump from an F2 car into his debut taste of F1 machinery with Ferrari, he added: “It was pretty big, more so in the cornering kind of ability of the car.

“Of course, it was a 2021 car, so the ride was a bit better, and I’d say maybe a bit easier to drive. But yeah, I was quite surprised at the G-force you could pull in braking and cornering.

“Fiorano is only a short track, but it was enough to feel the potential.”