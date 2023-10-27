> News > Supercars

Results: Gold Coast 500 Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 27th October, 2023 - 8:04pm

< Back
The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 2

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.6673  
2 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:10.8648 0:00.1975
3 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9596 0:00.2923
4 20 Hino Trucks Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:10.9720 0:00.3047
5 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:10.9746 0:00.3073
6 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:11.1014 0:00.4341
7 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1197 0:00.4524
8 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1481 0:00.4808
9 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.1526 0:00.4853
10 55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2855 0:00.6182
11 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:11.2896 0:00.6223
12 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4090 0:00.7417
13 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4379 0:00.7706
14 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.4459 0:00.7786
15 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.4615 0:00.7942
16 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT 1:11.5330 0:00.8657
17 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.6273 0:00.9600
18 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:11.6918 0:01.0245
19 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.7022 0:01.0349
20 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.7304 0:01.0631
21 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:11.7364 0:01.0691
22 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:11.7892 0:01.1219
23 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.1904 0:01.5231
24 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.2003 0:01.5330
  56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT    

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]