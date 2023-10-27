Results: Gold Coast 500 Practice 2
Friday 27th October, 2023 - 8:04pm
Complete results from Practice 2 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
Results: Practice 2
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|97
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.6673
|2
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.8648
|0:00.1975
|3
|34
|Truck Assist Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.9596
|0:00.2923
|4
|20
|Hino Trucks
|Scott Pye
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.9720
|0:00.3047
|5
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.9746
|0:00.3073
|6
|5
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.1014
|0:00.4341
|7
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.1197
|0:00.4524
|8
|9
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.1481
|0:00.4808
|9
|31
|Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.1526
|0:00.4853
|10
|55
|Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.2855
|0:00.6182
|11
|2
|Mobil 1 NTI Racing
|Nick Percat
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.2896
|0:00.6223
|12
|99
|Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4090
|0:00.7417
|13
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4379
|0:00.7706
|14
|14
|Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.4459
|0:00.7786
|15
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.4615
|0:00.7942
|16
|26
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.5330
|0:00.8657
|17
|18
|DEWALT Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.6273
|0:00.9600
|18
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.6918
|0:01.0245
|19
|23
|Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.7022
|0:01.0349
|20
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:11.7304
|0:01.0631
|21
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Todd Hazelwood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.7364
|0:01.0691
|22
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:11.7892
|0:01.1219
|23
|4
|SCT Motorsport
|Jack Smith
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:12.1904
|0:01.5231
|24
|35
|Truck Assist Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:12.2003
|0:01.5330
|56
|Tradie Beer Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Ford Mustang GT
