Results: Gold Coast 500 Practice 1

Friday 27th October, 2023 - 1:31pm

Chaz Mostert drives his Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang Supercar through the Beach Chicane at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit in Practice 1 at the 2023 Gold Coast 500

The 2023 Gold Coast 500. Image: InSyde Media

Complete results from Practice 1 at the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Event 11 of the Repco Supercars Championship at the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit on the Gold Coast, Queensland.

CLICK HERE for session report

Results: Practice 1

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver Car Fastest lap Split
1 20 WFL Racing Scott Pye Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.5577  
2 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters Ford Mustang GT 1:11.6445 0:00.0868
3 9 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus William Brown Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.7470 0:00.1893
4 97 Red Bull Ampol Racing Shane van Gisbergen Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.9035 0:00.3458
5 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Will Davison Ford Mustang GT 1:11.9315 0:00.3738
6 18 DEWALT Racing Mark Winterbottom Chev Camaro ZL1 1:11.9905 0:00.4328
7 2 Mobil 1 NTI Racing Nick Percat Ford Mustang GT 1:12.0586 0:00.5009
8 25 Mobil 1 Optus Racing Chaz Mostert Ford Mustang GT 1:12.0683 0:00.5106
9 8 R&J Batteries Racing Andre Heimgartner Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.1635 0:00.6058
10 19 Penrite Racing Matthew Payne Ford Mustang GT 1:12.2326 0:00.6749
11 99 Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Brodie Kostecki Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.2467 0:00.6890
12 3 CoolDrive Racing Todd Hazelwood Ford Mustang GT 1:12.2480 0:00.6903
13 31 Nulon Racing James Golding Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.2677 0:00.7100
14 5 Snowy River Racing James Courtney Ford Mustang GT 1:12.4792 0:00.9215
15 14 Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.4986 0:00.9409
16 23 Nulon Racing Tim Slade Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.5170 0:00.9593
17 96 Pizza Hut Racing Macauley Jones Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.5555 0:00.9978
18 88 Red Bull Ampol Racing Broc Feeney Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.5686 0:01.0109
19 11 Shell V-Power Racing Team Anton De Pasquale Ford Mustang GT 1:12.6822 0:01.1245
20 34 Truck Assist Racing Jack Le Brocq Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.7464 0:01.1887
21 4 SCT Motorsport Jack Smith Chev Camaro ZL1 1:12.9790 0:01.4213
22 35 Truck Assist Racing Cameron Hill Chev Camaro ZL1 1:13.0822 0:01.5245
23 26 Penrite Racing David Reynolds Ford Mustang GT    
  56 Tradie Beer Racing Declan Fraser Ford Mustang GT    
  55 Castrol Racing Thomas Randle Ford Mustang GT    

