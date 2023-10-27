PHOTOS: Thursday at the Boost Gold Coast 500
Take a look behind the scenes as teams and drivers complete their final preparations ahead of this weekend’s Gold Coast 600.
This year marks the 31st Gold Coast race event and the 27th time Supercars has competed on the streets of Surfers Paradise.
Images: InSyde Media
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]