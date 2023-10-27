> Multimedia > Gallery

PHOTOS: Friday at the Boost Gold Coast 500

By Rhys Vandersyde

Friday 27th October, 2023 - 8:00pm

< Back

On-track action commenced on a wet Surfers Paradise street circuit with two 30-minute practice sessions in the lead-up to this weekend’s Boost Gold Coast 500.

Photos: InSyde Media

Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023
Repco Supercars Championship Gold Coast 500 for 2023

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]