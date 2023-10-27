Gallery: Everything Suarve Gold Coast pit tour

Optus and Walkinshaw Andretti United handed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to to participants in the Everything Suarve youth programme on the Gold Coast.

Seven members of the programme were treated to a pit tour in the WAU garage on Friday afternoon in between the two Supercars practice sessions.

That included a meet-and-greet with WAU boss Bruce Stewart who provided insight into the team and the motor racing industry.

Everything Suarve is a 12-week programme that helps mentor 16 to 19 year olds who have been involved in low scale criminal activities on the Gold Coast, with the aim of getting them back positively contributing to society.

Everything Suarve founder Joseph Te Puni-Fromont said: “Many of these kids face immense challenges in their day-to-day lives and communities. This opportunity gives them hope and motivation to push through adversity to achieve their dreams.

“We are incredibly grateful to Optus for their support and belief in these kids and our mission.”

Optus, which is the major backer of Chaz Mostert’s WAU Mustang, was proud to facilitate the opportunity.

“By providing these young people access to empowering role models and life-changing experiences, we aim to help set them up for a successful future,” said Optus Local General Manager for the Gold Coast, Nick Channell.

“We know many of these young people have experienced a tough time and we hope this experience inspires these youth to achieve their full potential.”