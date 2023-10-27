Friday night track repairs at Gold Coast 500

Repairs have been undertaken on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit following a truncated opening Supercars practice session at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Practice 1 was cut almost seven minutes short when a piece of kerbing became dislodging at the front chicane, the with session red-flagged and ultimately declared without a restart.

While Practice 2 ran uninterrupted, after a replacement piece was installed, a work crew arrived at the location once Friday track activity ended.

The main problem is a line on the road which would ordinarily be used to guide traffic at the intersection of the Gold Coast Highway, Ferny Avenue, and Surfers Paradise Boulevarde.

Said line makes for a raised surface and hence the piece of kerbing was not sitting properly, with a secondary issue being that the road surface is old and somewhat cracked.

The line was ground down by the work crew and sealant laid down before the kerb was reinstalled.

Track activity resumes tomorrow at 08:20 local time with Safety Car and Course Car Experiences, before the Repco Supercars Championship heads out for its first qualifying session of the weekend at 11:35 local time/12:35 AEDT.