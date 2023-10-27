Di Giannantonio coy over Repsol Honda links

Fabio Di Giannantonio was keeping his cards close to his chest as the Italian rider’s links to Repsol Honda intensified at Round 17 of the MotoGP World Championship in Thailand.

Di Giannantonio is without a ride for next season after Marc Marquez was confirmed in the Gresini Ducati team, when he will link up with his brother Alex in 2024.

However, Di Giannantonio has thrown his hat into the ring as a possible replacement for outgoing eight-time world champion at Honda after a series of strong performances.

Miguel Oliveira has also been linked to the factory Honda seat but the RNF Aprilia rider has said he is no longer in talks with the Japanese manufacturer, strengthening Di Giannantonio’s position.

The 25-year-old confirmed his manager Tiago Tavano was present in Buriram, where he is due to have further talks with Honda.

“It’s super funny because Tiago did [attend] a lot of races this year but not one has been publicised like this!” Di Giannantonio said.

“But he is coming here because he is doing his job and he has been doing it all season, and I think my results are helping me a little bit with my future, let’s say.

“So, we will see how everything can evolve.

“Personally, I am fully focused on what I have to do. I know that Tiago is doing a good job and I am waiting on the results of his good job!

“Honestly, it has always been quite positive [for next season] and then for sure, there is something better than the other things.”

The Gresini rider expects his future to be finalised within the next few weeks as the MotoGP championship nears a conclusion.

“I think yes. In the next couple of weeks, we will know something better,” said Di Giannantonio, who followed up his best result of fourth in Indonesia with a dream maiden premier class podium at Phillip Island in third last weekend in Australia.

Reflecting on his achievement, Di Giannantonio said he couldn’t wait to watch the race back on TV.

“Honestly, I was back in my house. As soon as we went back, we said ‘guys let’s see the race!’

“I enjoyed it so much. When you see yourself there for the first time, you are really proud.

“It was also a moment to understand what we’ve done good, what we’ve done worse, and what we can improve.

“We are professional, we analyse what we can do better in the future,” he added.

“You learn so much. [Johann] Zarco, for example, did the perfect job to remain super calm.

“In Phillip Island, Zarco did an amazing job saving the rear tyre; he is one of the best in Ducati at exiting corners.

“There was no main thing that made us make this step. It was continuing this growth, the feeling that I have with the bike.”