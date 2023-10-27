2023 Supercars Gold Coast 500 schedule and preview

This weekend will see Supercars tackle the beachside Surfers Paradise circuit for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

Since returning to the calendar last year after the COVID-affected seasons of 2020 and 2021, the Gold Coast aligned with the other street circuits on the calendar to become two 250-kilometre races.

Now the two-driver endurance events are complete it leaves four races remaining in the Supercars Championship and it’s a battle between four drivers from two teams.

Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus driver Brodie Kostecki has led the title for much of the season courtesy of six race wins and two second places in the endurance events resulting in a 131-point advantage heading to the Gold Coast.

Bathurst winner Shane van Gisbergen has struggled to adapt to the Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro at times during the season, but appears set for a title tilt following an upturn of pace.

Their respective team-mates – Will Brown and Broc Feeney – remain with a shot at title supremacy although both may be restricted to riding shotgun.

The Fords will enjoy further aerodynamic changes focused on a new insert featuring in the front fog lamp dimple, alterations to the front wheel arch, a wider rear wing element and re-positioning of the rear wing back to where it was prior to Townsville.

Mobil 1 Optus Racing’s Chaz Mostert leads the Mustang charge in the title race lying fifth, but the Shell V-Power Racing Team is coming on strong towards the end of the season following a podium at Bathurst.

Penrite Racing’s David Reynolds and Matt Payne will also be eager to convert pace into results, while Cameron Waters will hope to end a tough season on a high in the Monster Energy Racing Mustang.

The support categories are headlined by Carrera Cup alongside the National Sports Sedan Series and V8 SuperUtes.

2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 schedule

All times local (AEST)

Friday October 27

10:30 V8 SuperUtes Practice 20 minutes 11:00 National Sports Sedan Series Practice 1 20 minutes 11:50 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 1 25 minutes 12:30 Supercars Championship Practice 1 30 minutes 13:45 National Sports Sedan Series Practice 2 20 minutes 14:15 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 20 minutes 15:15 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Practice 2 25 minutes 15:55 National Sports Sedan Series Qualifying 20 minutes 16:30 Supercars Championship Practice 2 30 minutes

Saturday October 28

10:00 National Sports Sedan Series Race 1 20 minutes 10:45 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Qualifying 1 12 minutes 11:03 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Qualifying 2 12 minutes 12:00 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 8 laps 12:35 Supercars Qualifying – Race 25 15 minutes 13:30 National Sports Sedan Series Race 2 20 minutes 14:05 Supercars Top 10 Shootout 30 minutes 14:50 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 10 laps 15:25 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Race 1 16 laps 16:45 Supercars Race 25 85 laps

Sunday October 29