2023 Gold Coast 500 – how to watch, channels and times

It’s back to the regular season for the Repco Supercars Championship, with a return to single-driver events until the end of the season starting at the Boost Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The form guide of 2023 so far suggests an Erebus or Triple Eight victory, but will the Fords featuring new aerodynamic changes be a match?

Brodie Kostecki in his Coca-Cola Racing by Erebus Chevrolet Camaro holds a comfortable 131-point lead in the standings, but discount Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Shane van Gisbergen at your peril.

Coming off a third Bathurst 1000 victory, the New Zealander enjoys good momentum heading to the Gold Coast in what is his second last Supercars event before heading to NASCAR.

Add in their respective team-mates in Will Brown and Broc Feeney, who will be partnered together at Red Bull Ampol Racing in 2024 and it leaves an interesting scenario of whether to play tail gunner or enhance their own title options.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team is another squad riding high after the Mountain where Anton De Pasquale and Tony D’Alberto took third. Is this Ford’s event to shine?

Mobil 1 Optus Racing’s Chaz Mostert, De Pasquale’s team-mate Will Davison alongside Penrite Racing duo David Reynolds and Matt Payne form a strong Blue Oval attack on the Gold Coast.

How to watch the Supercars Gold Coast 500

Two practice sessions kick off the action on Friday before qualifying, a Top 10 Shootout and 85-lap event on Saturday and Sunday.

Action will be broadcast on Fox Sports 506 and the Seven Network across the weekend.

Fox Sports will broadcast all Supercars sessions starting its coverage on Friday at 12:15pm AEDT and concluding at 5:15pm AEDT.

Saturday’s broadcast begins at 10:00am AEDT and ends following Race 25 at 7:30pm AEDT.

Finally, programming begins at 9:30am AEDT and will end after the post-race interviews including the press conference at 6:00pm AEDT.

The Seven Network will feature live-to-air coverage of the Boost Gold Coast 500 starting on Saturday at 2pm AEDT, which concludes at 7pm AEDT across both its main channel and 7plus streaming service.

Sunday will feature action from 12:30pm AEDT and end at 5:30pm AEDT.

How to stream the Supercars Gold Coast 500

Live streaming of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 is available through subscription services Foxtel Go or Kayo while free coverage is available on 7Plus.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView platform.