WAU Supercars laps for Toyota drivers

Walkinshaw Andretti United tested a quartet of Toyota 86 frontrunners in a Supercar at Winton during the week.

The squad cycled four drivers through its Super2 cars as part of its annual evaluation of young talent.

WAU Foundation driver Matt Hillyer took part in the test alongside fellow Toyota 86 racers Campbell Logan, Cody Burcher and Ryan Casha.

The test was overseen by WAU Foundation driver coach Warren Luff and veteran engineer Rob Starr.

WAU is expecting to continue with the same on-track programme for the foundation next year, with two Super2 entries and a single Toyota 86.

Two drivers are locked in, with Zach Bates to continue for a second year in Super2, while Hillyer – who recently sealed the 2023 Australian Formula Ford Series – likely to spend another year in the one-make 86 series.

That leaves a vacancy in the Super2 programme, with Ryan Wood stepping up to the main game alongside Chaz Mostert.