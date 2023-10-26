Tyrepower new naming-rights partner of v8 SuperUtes

The V8 SuperUte Series has announced Tyrepower as its naming rights partner that will start with the final round of this year’s series, the non-championship event at the Adelaide 500 and through until at least the end of 2025.

The announcement was made at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 in Surfers Paradise with category management, Tyrepower General Manager Rob Smith, and leading series drivers. The #3 Tyrepower Racing Mazda BT-50 of David Sieders was also unveiled today as part of the launch.

“Tyrepower is one of the most successful and recognisable brands in the Australian automotive sector and as part of our category’s growth plan to become the most-market relevant racing category in Australia, it’s the perfect partnership to take the series into the next phase of growth,” said category operations manager Filippa Guarna.

“This partnership ensures significant investment towards the development of the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series, and we’re stoked that Rob Smith and the team at Tyrepower recognise the hard work we’ve invested in recently to make the category a standout.”

This year’s third season in the V8-powered era of the category, has seen an increased competitor line-up on track. It has been a support category to the Repco Supercars Championship with a mix of SuperSprint, SuperNight and marquee event formats.

Reigning champion Aaron Borg (#1 Isuzu D-Max) is the points leader going into the final round at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, ahead of Adam Marjoram (#15 Mitsubishi Triton) and two-time category champion Ryal Harris (#58 Ford Ranger).

“Tyrepower is proud to join forces with the V8 SuperUte Series as their new naming rights partner, to form the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte Series! We look forward to collaborating closely with the team to grow this exciting category both on and off the track across the country,” said Smith.

“This new partnership for Tyrepower and our independent dealer network is one that we will be building into the future, as we look to continue the proud history of Tyrepower Motorsport.

“Our dealer network is enthusiastic about their local communities, and we know how important this element is to the category organisers, teams and drivers at all levels,” he concluded.