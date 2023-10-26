Triple Eight to run Erebus-designed shift mount

Triple Eight will move to the Erebus-designed ‘Revision C’ gear shift tower for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 this weekend.

The team had been using its own design, named Revision B, across its Camaros up to the Bathurst 1000.

However it was hit with two heartbreaking failures in the Great Race with both the Zane Goddard/Craig Lowndes and Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup taken out of the running by broken mounts.

The failure on the #88 was particularly painful for the squad given it was in contention for victory at the time, while the points hit has all but ruled Feeney out of the title fight.

Shane van Gisbergen and Richie Stanaway, meanwhile, won the Bathurst 1000 with a mount that was failing.

In response Triple Eight has now moved to a more robust Revision C mount which was designed by Erebus Motorsport earlier this season and has been available to all teams, alongside Revision B.

There are also plans for Triple Eight to design a Revision D that will be fitted to all cars at the start of next season.

“[The Bathurst failures] certainly hurt,” T8 managing director Jamie Whincup told Speedcafe.

“So with Revision A we saw a failure at the start of the year. We went on and manufactured Revision B, and Revision B hadn’t failed up until Bathurst.

“But there was a Revision C done by another team, so we’ve jumped on to Revision C [for the Gold Coast]. It looks a bit a bit chunkier and a bit more robust. But I reckon revision D will be done by us towards the end of the year for next year.”

Whincup added that he expects all teams to now be running Revision C based on the Bathurst failures, even if B is technically still legal.

“I think everyone’s going to amalgamate to C after after the Bathurst knowledge that B been failing, but then potentially will go to the Revision D,” he said.