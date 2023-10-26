Supercars teams set for partial AGP paddock reprieve

Supercars teams look to have been given a reprieve of sorts which will allow them to work from the Albert Park infield at the 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

A new deal to remain on the AGP undercard next year has long been considered a formality, even if there is likely to be another shake-up to the format to which the Repco Supercars Championship field would race.

As revealed by Speedcafe, the field will be bumped from the second pit lane at Albert Park in favour of Formula 2, which made its first appearance in Melbourne this year.

The consequence is that, not only will Supercars’ four races have to be squeezed into a packed support programme with strict international television requires for F1, F2, and Formula 3, it is unlikely that there will be compulsory pit stops in those encounters.

There had also been suggestions that teams might have to work from a paddock set up far away from the track in one of Albert Park’s sporting fields, which would be even more challenging than the situation this year when they were set up in pit lane and merely parked transporters in the outfield.

That looks to have been avoided, according to Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Travis Auld.

“We are very close [to finalising pit arrangements],” he told Speedcafe.

“We’re going back and forward, and I think we found a way to keep them in the infield, which is really important.

“The guys are working through that now – guys that have got far more idea about this than me – what I’ve been impressed with is their commitment to find a solution that works for everyone.

“I think it’s pretty close to being finalised.”

A location somewhere in the action of Albert Park’s infield is important for logistical reasons, noting Supercars teams still need access to the secondary pit lane in case they would need to make running repairs, and for access for fans/corporate guests.

Details are likely to firm up this week, following the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, which AGPC also promotes.

“What I would say is, there were options everywhere,” added Auld.

“We’re talking about all these different options about how we make it work, and working then the Supercars team.

“I think we’ve landed on something that’s going to work for everyone; we had to put that on hold for a while we got this [MotoGP] event away.

“I’m pretty sure [this] week, we’ll get back on to that and just try and lock that away.”

The 2024 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 21-24, and would again likely be the second stop on the Supercars calendar.

The first is now set to be a 10-day ‘festival of motorsport’ incorporating the Bathurst 12 Hour, running from February 16-25 and with Supercars on the latter weekend, after the plug was pulled on next year’s Newcastle 500 due to an impasse between the New South Wales Government and council.