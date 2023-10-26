Second TA2 Muscle Car Northern Series Championship to Cheney

Graham Cheney is the winner of the 2023 TA2 Muscle Car Northern Series Championship – framed by HYTEK Steel Framing.

He has gone back-to-back after he won the title last year. Mustang driver Matthew MacKelden finished 28 points behind Cheney with Hayden Jackson in third, another two points behind in a Challenger.

The Northern Series rounds comprised Round 2 of the main series in Darwin, Round 3 at Queensland Raceway, Round 4 at Morgan Park and Round 5 under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Cheney had enough points to wrap up the Northern Series pointscore, despite a fuel leak that triggered a major fire in the Camaro in Race 2 and ended his weekend prematurely.

“It’s great to wrap up the Northern Series after the weekend we had in Sydney, it’s definitely a nice positive after a not so good season for us,” Cheney said.

“After the fire in Sydney, the team stripped down the car on Sunday and Monday. It’s not as bad as we first thought, and it will be repairable for the end of the year. However, we have a spare car in our stable which we will wheel out for the final round at Calder Park.” His last race there was years ago on a Super Motard.

MacKelden and Jackson also had strong runs all season, although a drive train issue in the final race ended Jackson’s race early and allowed MacKelden to finish second overall.

Dylan Thomas (Mustang) leads the Southern Series, 17 points in front of Jackson Rice and Nicholas Bates 40 points further away. Calder Park is the final round of the three-event series.

Ron Moller leads the TA2 Muscle Car Western Series from Troy Wilson and reigning champion Brett Niall with only one round to go at Wanneroo Raceway.

The final of the TA2 Muscle Car Series will be held at the Calder Park Raceway on November 30 – December 2 and will be live and free to air on SBS on Demand, simulcast on Fox Sports and Kayo Spots.