R&J Batteries Event Guide: Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes on-track schedules, TV times, track and tyre information, and race formats for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

How to watch the 2023 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500:

Friday’s broadcast will start at 11.30am AEST on Foxtel.

Saturday’s event coverage will begin on Fox Sports channel 506 at 9.15am AEST with qualifying for Race 31 beginning at 11.25am AEST.

Seven’s broadcast will begin at 1.00pm AEST on Saturday October 29 on 7mate.

Fox Sports will begin its Sunday broadcast at 8.00am AEST and at 11.30am AEST on Channel 7, 7mate and 7plus.

Supercars’ final 86-lap race commencing at 2.15pm local time.