Prince to make NZ debut at Highlands

Melbourne-based Courtney Prince will make her New Zealand debut in the Highlands 6 Hour endurance race on November 3-5.

The 22-year-old will join circuit owner Tony Quinn and his grandson Ryder Quinn in the Celtic Racing Porsche GT4 RS ClubSport which Quinn Senior raced earlier this year in Australia, at Highlands Motorsport Park.

Prince currently races in the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship after seven years of karting and two seasons in Formula Ford.

At the meeting which will celebrate Highlands’ 10th Anniversary, she will be taking on the likes of Shane van Gisbergen, Greg Murphy, Ryan Wood and current NZ champions Jonny Reid and Sam Filmore.

Prince has competed against Ryder Quinn in Aussie Racing Cars and Porsches, but it is the first time they have teamed up to race together.

Prince has had an association with Tony Quinn for over two years and still carries Game Over on her current Carrera Cup Porsche and previously Local Legends.

“He offered me the drive in New Zealand,” she said. “It’s a weekend of debuts for me, first time in a GT4 Porsche [apart from seeing and sitting in the car only], first time competing with Ryder rather than against him and my first time at Highlands so there’s going to be plenty to focus on.

“I’ve wanted to race at the track for quite a while now. It always looks amazing and is incredibly challenging from a driver’s point of view and that’s a big draw card for any racer and I’m no different. I have to say I’m excited to get out there.”