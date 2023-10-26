> News > Formula 1

How to watch: F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 26th October, 2023 - 1:00pm

< Back
Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Image: XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch the action from this weekend’s F1 Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Image: XPB Images

Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

What time is the Mexico City Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Mexico City Grand Prix including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Mexico City Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.304km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

FRIDAY 27th OCTOBER Local time
GTM Practice Session 10:20 – 10:45
FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30
Formula 4 NACAM Championship Practice Session 14:00 – 14:25
FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:30
SATURDAY 28th OCTOBER
Formula 1 Team Pit Stop Practice 08:45 – 09:15
GTM Qualifying Session 09:35 – 10:00
Formula 4 NACAM Championship Qualifying Session 10:25 – 10:50
FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30
GTM First Race (30 Mins) 13:00 – 13:35
FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00
Formula 4 NACAM Championship First Race (30 Mins) 16:45 – 17:20
SUNDAY 29th OCTOBER
GTM Second Race (30 Mins) 09:45 – 10:20
Formula 4 NACAM Championship Second Race (30 Mins) 10:55 – 11:30
Formula 1 Drivers’ Parade 11:50 – 12:20
FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00

Mexico City is 5 hours behind UTC, and 17 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

For those watching on television this weekend, coverage is carried across an array of channels as coverage centres on MotoGP at Philip Island.

Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.

The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.

Saturday, October 26

Practice 1, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 08:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 27

Practice 3, 04:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 28

Pre-race, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 06:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

What tyre compounds are in use at the Mexico City Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull
16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari
55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari
63 George Russell Mercedes
44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly Alpine
31 Esteban Ocon Alpine
4 Lando Norris McLaren
81 Oscar Piastri McLaren
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber
24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber
14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin
18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin
20 Kevin Magnussen Haas
27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas
22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri
23 Alex Albon Williams
2 Logan Sargeant Williams
40 Isack Hadjar Scuderia AlphaTauri
82 Jack Doohan Alpine
51 Oliver Bearman Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points
1 Max Verstappen 466
2 Sergio Perez 240
3 Lewis Hamilton 201
4 Fernando Alonso 182
5 Carlos Sainz 171
6 Lando Norris 159
7 Charles Leclerc 153
8 George Russell 143
9 Oscar Piastri 83
10 Pierre Gasly 56
11 Lance Stroll 53
12 Esteban Ocon 44
13 Alex Albon 24
14 Valtteri Bottas 10
15 Nico Hulkenberg 9
16 Yuki Tsunoda 8
17 Guanyu Zhou 6
18 Kevin Magnussen 3
19 Liam Lawson 2
20 Logan Sargeant 1
21 Nyck de Vries 0
22 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship

Pos Team Points
1 Red Bull 706
2 Mercedes 344
3 Ferrari 324
4 McLaren 242
5 Aston Martin 235
6 Alpine 100
7 Williams 25
8 Alfa Romeo Sauber 16
9 Haas 12
10 Scuderia AlphaTauri 10

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]