How to watch: F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
Thursday 26th October, 2023 - 1:00pm
Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
What time is the Mexico City Grand Prix on?
Here is the full on-track schedule for the Mexico City Grand Prix including Formula 1 and all support category action.
The Mexico City Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.304km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.
|FRIDAY 27th OCTOBER
|Local time
|GTM
|Practice Session
|10:20 – 10:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Practice Session
|14:00 – 14:25
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|16:00 – 17:30
|SATURDAY 28th OCTOBER
|Formula 1
|Team Pit Stop Practice
|08:45 – 09:15
|GTM
|Qualifying Session
|09:35 – 10:00
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Qualifying Session
|10:25 – 10:50
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|11:30 – 12:30
|GTM
|First Race (30 Mins)
|13:00 – 13:35
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|15:00 – 16:00
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|First Race (30 Mins)
|16:45 – 17:20
|SUNDAY 29th OCTOBER
|GTM
|Second Race (30 Mins)
|09:45 – 10:20
|Formula 4 NACAM Championship
|Second Race (30 Mins)
|10:55 – 11:30
|Formula 1
|Drivers’ Parade
|11:50 – 12:20
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
Mexico City is 5 hours behind UTC, and 17 hours behind AEDT.
How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix
In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.
The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.
For those watching on television this weekend, coverage is carried across an array of channels as coverage centres on MotoGP at Philip Island.
Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.
The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.
Saturday, October 26
Practice 1, 05:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 08:45 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Sunday, October 27
Practice 3, 04:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports
Monday, October 28
Pre-race, 05:30 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Race, 06:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Post-race, 09:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
What tyre compounds are in use at the Mexico City Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Mexico City Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|40
|Isack Hadjar
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|82
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|51
|Oliver Bearman
|Ferrari
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|466
|2
|Sergio Perez
|240
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|201
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|182
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|171
|6
|Lando Norris
|159
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|153
|8
|George Russell
|143
|9
|Oscar Piastri
|83
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|56
|11
|Lance Stroll
|53
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|44
|13
|Alex Albon
|24
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|10
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|9
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|8
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|6
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|19
|Liam Lawson
|2
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|1
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|0
|22
|Daniel Ricciardo
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull
|706
|2
|Mercedes
|344
|3
|Ferrari
|324
|4
|McLaren
|242
|5
|Aston Martin
|235
|6
|Alpine
|100
|7
|Williams
|25
|8
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|9
|Haas
|12
|10
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]