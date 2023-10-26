Here’s how you can watch all the action, including F1 and support session times, from this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix from Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

What time is the Mexico City Grand Prix on?

Here is the full on-track schedule for the Mexico City Grand Prix including Formula 1 and all support category action.

The Mexico City Grand Prix will take place over 71 laps of the 4.304km Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City.

FRIDAY 27th OCTOBER Local time GTM Practice Session 10:20 – 10:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 Formula 4 NACAM Championship Practice Session 14:00 – 14:25 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 16:00 – 17:30 SATURDAY 28th OCTOBER Formula 1 Team Pit Stop Practice 08:45 – 09:15 GTM Qualifying Session 09:35 – 10:00 Formula 4 NACAM Championship Qualifying Session 10:25 – 10:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 11:30 – 12:30 GTM First Race (30 Mins) 13:00 – 13:35 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 15:00 – 16:00 Formula 4 NACAM Championship First Race (30 Mins) 16:45 – 17:20 SUNDAY 29th OCTOBER GTM Second Race (30 Mins) 09:45 – 10:20 Formula 4 NACAM Championship Second Race (30 Mins) 10:55 – 11:30 Formula 1 Drivers’ Parade 11:50 – 12:20 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (71 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00

Mexico City is 5 hours behind UTC, and 17 hours behind AEDT.

How to watch F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

In Australia, Fox Sports and Kayo are the only places to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix. There is no free-to-air coverage of the event.

The subscription service offers extensive pre- and post-session coverage alongside live on-track action.

For those watching on television this weekend, coverage is carried across an array of channels as coverage centres on MotoGP at Philip Island.

Fox Sports 503 will take coverage on Saturday before swapping to its more traditional Fox Sports 506 for the Sprint Shootout on Sunday. It’s then back to 503 for the F1 Sprint.

The race itself is then back on Fox Sports 506 on Monday morning.

Saturday, October 26

Practice 1, 05:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 08:45 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 27

Practice 3, 04:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Pit Lane Pre-Qualifying, 07:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 08:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 503), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 28

Pre-race, 05:30 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Race, 06:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Post-race, 09:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

What tyre compounds are in use at the Mexico City Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Mexico City Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 63 George Russell Mercedes 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 40 Isack Hadjar Scuderia AlphaTauri 82 Jack Doohan Alpine 51 Oliver Bearman Ferrari

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Points 1 Max Verstappen 466 2 Sergio Perez 240 3 Lewis Hamilton 201 4 Fernando Alonso 182 5 Carlos Sainz 171 6 Lando Norris 159 7 Charles Leclerc 153 8 George Russell 143 9 Oscar Piastri 83 10 Pierre Gasly 56 11 Lance Stroll 53 12 Esteban Ocon 44 13 Alex Albon 24 14 Valtteri Bottas 10 15 Nico Hulkenberg 9 16 Yuki Tsunoda 8 17 Guanyu Zhou 6 18 Kevin Magnussen 3 19 Liam Lawson 2 20 Logan Sargeant 1 21 Nyck de Vries 0 22 Daniel Ricciardo 0

Constructors’ Championship