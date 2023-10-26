Christian Rasmussen to race partial IndyCar season with Ed Carpenter Racing

Reigning Indy NXT champion Christian Rasmussen will join Ed Carpenter Racing for a partial IndyCar Series campaign encompassing the road and street courses on the schedule in addition to the Indy 500.

Rasmussen enters IndyCar following an impressive career in the feeder categories after arriving in the United States in 2018.

Winning his first karting championship at age nine in his native Denmark, Rasmussen’s transition to the US has led to three titles in four years rising through the Road to Indy ranks beginning with the USF2000 Championship in 2020, USF Pro 2000 the next year and Indy NXT in 2023.

It was a dominant title season in 2023 for Rasmussen as he achieved five wins, eight podiums, 10 top-five finishes in 14 races, missing the top 10 only once as he secured the championship at the final round of the season.

“I am very excited to join Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2024 NTT IndyCar Series season,” Rasmussen said.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

“It is a dream come true and something I’ve been working toward for a long time now. I want to thank Ed Carpenter and Tim Broyles for the opportunity and I’m ready to get to work and show everyone what we can do.”

Rasmussen is the sixth Indy NXT champion to graduate to IndyCar with Ed Carpenter Racing, something not lost on the team owner.

“Christian is a driver that has really stood out during his climb through the Road to Indy program, and he showed his ability to be a real closer in the second half of his INDY NXT championship run,” Carpenter said.

“He did an excellent job when we tested him at Barber Motorsports Park last month and showed that he is fully ready to take the next step into the NTT IndyCar Series . We are excited to add him to our lineup and we are anticipating a successful 2024 season.”

The drive will be split between Rasmussen and Carpenter as he contests the six oval events, while Rinus VeeKay drives the full-season entry. All three will be entered for the Indy 500.