Vale Allan Horsley

Former circuit promoter, race team manager and inductee into the Australian Motorsport Hall of Fame, Allan Horsley has passed away.

Horsley did a little racing himself before he took up a position at the now-defunct Hume Weir circuit which ultimately led to the role as manager.

Six years on, he took over the operations of Sydney’s (also defunct) Oran Park Raceway in 1968 where he became a leading and innovative race promoter.

He established night racing at the New South Wales venue which was hugely popular among competitors and spectators alike.

In the days where there was little interstate travel for club-base racers, several did make trek, notably one Peter Brock who was the first driver to be paid by any promoter. Brock was a crowd favourite in his Holden powered Austin A30, despite being a Victorian.

Oran Park enjoyed immense success under Horsley’s leadership. It had star categories and drivers, championship, lots of Sydney newspaper coverage and major sponsorship.

After his tenure ended there, Horsley commenced a long association with manufacturer Mazda in 1981. He joined Allan Moffat’s RX7 Touring Car operation as team manager.

Against the V8 Holdens and Fords of the era, the rotary rocket won three straight Australian Endurance Championships after the first victory in the 1981 Surfers Paradise 300. Unfortunately, a Great Race victory at Bathurst alluded the team with a best result of second in 1983.

Horsely carried Mazda’s success onto the Bathurst 12 Hour race with four consecutive victories from 1992 to 1995. He then had further victories in the Showroom category of the Targa Tasmania with 11 class wins between 1994 and 2012.

In that latter year, he retired and seven years on, received his HOF membership.

He was renowned as gruff, uncompromising and a hard taskmaster, but there was the other side, the one that drew admiration and respect from all those around him.

With his passing, he will reunite with his late wife Rhonda. Speedcafe extends its thoughts and condolences to the family and his friends.