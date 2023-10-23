> News > National

Shane van Gisbergen to make shock Aussie Racing Cars start

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Monday 23rd October, 2023 - 12:46pm

Shane van Gisbergen will join the Aussie Racing Cars field. Image: Supplied

Shane van Gisbergen is a surprise inclusion in the field for the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series season finale at Highlands Motorsport Park next month.

The Tony Quinn-owned series is off to Highlands to race at the 10th anniversary meeting of the Quinn-owned track, on New Zealand’s South Island.

Van Gisbergen was already committed to the headline act, the Highlands 6 Hour for GT3s and the like, in which he will drive a Brabham BT62.

Now, he has added a debut appearance in the pint-sized Aussie Racing Cars.

He will get behind the wheel of a second Norganic Proteins-supported entry owned by Kent Quinn, who is aiming to seal the Masters Cup title.

Joel Heinrich is vying for Championship class honours and needs to finish seventh or better for the round to clinch the crown, with his nearest rivals being Josh Anderson and Reece Chapman.

2014 Aussie Racing Cars series winner Darren Chamberlin, stepfather of Anderson, has returned to the field for the weekend.

In the Gold Cup, Sheridan Phillips holds a 15-point lead over Jeff Waters, while Nathan Williams is just eight ahead of Brandon Madden in the Rookie Cup, with 25 points available at Highlands.

All cars and equipment arrived in Port Chalmers near Dunedin on October 19, and is set to reach Highlands Motorsport Park this week, when quarantine and customs procedures will take place.

The final round of the Aussie Racing Cars Super Series will be comprised of four races at the November 3-5 event.

The event will be television, in New Zealand on Sky from 12:45-18:00 on Saturday and 08:45-17:30 on Sunday, and in Australia on Fox Sports from 09:30-15:00 AEDT on Saturday and 07:30-14:30 on Sunday.

SCHEDULE

Friday, November 3

Practice 1             10:05am (NZDT) 8:05am (AEDT)
Practice 2             1:30pm (NZDT) 11:30am (AEDT)
Qualifying            4:20pm (NZDT) 2:20pm (AEDT)

Saturday, November 4

Race 1                   9:40am (NZDT) 7:40am (AEDT)
Race 2                   1:05pm (NZDT) 11:05am (AEDT)
Race 3                   3:00pm (NZDT) 1:00pm (AEDT)

Sunday, November 5

Race 4                   8:50am (NZDT) 6:15am (AEDT)

Entry list

No. Class Driver State Team Model
1 Championship Josh Anderson NSW CoolDrive/Perenso Racing Mustang
3 Rookie Cup Steve Jakic QLD Black Diamond Building and Construction Euro GT
4 Gold Cup Brendon Tucker QLD Variety Motorsport Camaro
6 Gold Cup Ian Chivas NSW Chivas Motorsport Altima
7 Masters Cup Andrew Lorgelly VIC Muscle Motor Trimmers Euro GT
13 Rookie Cup Scott Gore QLD ASAP Marketing Mustang
16 Championship Joel Heinrich SA Osborn’s Transport Mustang
18 Championship Cody Brewczynski NSW Shell Rimula Topgun Race Team Mustang
19 Gold Cup Sheridan Phillips NSW Phillips & Co Automotive Camaro
20 Rookie Cup Scott Andriske QLD Harveys Towing/TFH Temporary Fence Hire Camaro
23 Rookie Cup Scott Dornan QLD Action Line Marking Camaro
25 Championship Reece Chapman NSW CoolDrive/Motorsport25 Mustang
28 Masters Cup Kent Quinn QLD Norganic Proteins Mustang
36 Championship Darren Chamberlain NSW Perenso Racing Mustang
48 Rookie Cup Keith Bensley QLD ASAP Marketing Aurion
56 Championship Joseph Andriske QLD Harveys Towing/TFH Temporary Fence Hire Camaro
57 Rookie Cup Brandon Madden QLD UNIT, Harveys Towing, Maddtrim Camaro
78 Masters Cup Grant Thompson NSW Western Sydney Motorsport Mustang
82 Championship Cody Mckay NSW Cody Mckay Motorsports Camaro
86 Masters Cup Brett Osborn NSW Osborn’s Transport Camaro
87 Rookie Cup Leslie Corrish NSW Corish Motorsports Camaro
95 Rookie Cup Nathan Williams VIC Nathan Williams Racing Mustang
96 Gold Cup Jeff Watters VIC Fight MND Mustang
97 Championship Shane van Gisbergen NZ Norganic Proteins Camaro
111 Masters Cup Kynan Yu NZ Highlands Motorsport Park Toyota
187 Rookie Cup Andrew Corish NSW Corish Motorsports Camaro

Aussie Racing Cars. Image: Supplied

